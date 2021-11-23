Bengaluru rain fury | Lakes overflow, Yelahanka faces the brunt

Several railway underbridges and roads flooded, resulting in traffic jam

Several areas in the north and north-west of Bengaluru were battered by heavy rains on Sunday evening, leaving basements of several apartments flooded by Monday morning. Yelahanka zone as well as parts of Mahadevapura zone were the worst-affected with rainwater entering people’s homes.

According to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), extremely heavy rainfall was received in a few wards coming under the Yelahanka zone. Maximum rainfall of 153 mm was recorded in Jakkuru ward.

Singapura lake, Amanikere lake, and Allalasandra lake overflowed and transformed roads in the vicinity into rivulets. Several houses were inundated, with residents unable to get out of their homes.

Much of the damage caused by the rains has been attributed to development in the Hebbal valley, encroachment of wetlands and drain network. Many of the affected areas come in the Hebbal valley that connects Yelahanka lake, Jakkur lake and Rachenahalli lake.

In Yelahanka zone, several railway underbridges and roads were flooded, causing traffic jams. Tatanagar, Vidyaranyapura, Balaji Layout, Hebbal Sarovara Layout, Kodigehalli, Thindlu were badly affected.

There was nearly four feet of water at Kogilu Cross, Amruthahalli. Some motorists who tried to cross the flooded spot were stranded in the middle of the road, blocking the movement of other vehicles.

Water from the Allalasandra lake overflowed on the Yelahanka - Doddaballapur Road. Overflow of Singapura lake resulted in inundation of several roads nearby.

Local residents alleged that none of the authorities concerned visited the rain-affected areas. They claimed that the lake had overflowed last year as well, which they attributed to the road constructed over the rajakaluve (storm water drain).

According to information made available by the KSNDMC, Agrahara Layout in Yelahanka received the maximum rain of 153 mm, while Yelahanka received 150 mm rain. Chowdeshwari ward received 138 mm while Atturu ward, both under Yelahanka zone, received 130.5 mm.

In an emergency meeting held on November 21 night, orders were issued to release ₹25 lakh for each zone in BBMP.