Lake rejuvenation: BBMP wins award

The rejuvenated Sarakki lake in J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru

30 October 2021 03:41 IST

The Earth Day Network India, an environmental organization, gave the ‘Earth Day Network Star Municipal Leadership’ award to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for rejuvenating 18 lakes in the city and taking up development of seven more.

The civic body was nominated for the award by the Puttenahalli Neighbourhood Lake Improvement Trust. Usha Rajagopal from PNLIT said that the trust’s partnership with the BBMP began in 2009. “Our partnership has been fruitful and we were happy to nominate BBMP for the award,” she said.

Neela Majumdar from the Earth Day Network India said it was a happy development that municipal bodies are turning cities green. “The theme this year is ‘Restore Our Earth’. We are happy to be giving away the award to BBMP for protecting lakes and biodiversity in the city,” she said.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta, who accepted the award, said the civic body was happy that the citizens’ groups have reposed their faith in BBMP. The award should go to the civic officials who have worked with several citizens’ groups in rejuvenating lakes and their maintenance thereafter. The award, he said, encouraged BBMP to take up scientific rejuvenation of more lakes in the city.

Some of the lakes

The 18 lakes that have been developed by BBMP include Chikkabasthi lake, Gubbalala lake, Yellenahalli lake, Thalaghattapura ake, Sarakki lake, Begur lake, Horamavu Agara lake, Kothanuru lake and Nalluralli tank.