Lake encroachments cleared

Bengaluru

19 September 2021 05:50 IST

In a special drive, Bengaluru district administration cleared encroachments of 32 acres and 10.04 guntas of land on 20 lakes in the district on Saturday. These include lakes in Adur, Tattanahalli, Iggaluru, Bidarakuppe and other villages in Anekal taluk.

The administration also cleared 9 acres and 15 guntas of gomala land in Yelahanka, Anekal and Bengaluru South taluks apart from 3 acres and 36 gnats of gunduthopu and 7 guntas of kharab land in the district. The total market value of land cleared of encroachments on Saturday is estimated at ₹30.73 crore.

