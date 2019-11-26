Lake bund breach: Lokayukta steps in

Taking serious note of the destruction of the Hulimavu lake bund here, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P. Vishwanath Shetty on Monday said he would take action against the officers and individuals involved in the breach.

“Based on reports, I decided to take suo motu action,” Justice Shetty told people after visiting the area.

Hundreds of houses were inundated while many families were shifted to safety when some people damaged the lake bund on Sunday evening and the water flowed at great speed.

The Hulimavu lake is one of the prominent water bodies of Bengaluru with an expanse of 126 acres.

The Lokayukta directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officers to furnish a report in three weeks giving details about the persons responsible for the incident, the extent of damage and action required to be taken.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa tweeted that relief and rehabilitation had been taken up on a war-footing. Strict directions have been given to make sure that such incidents are not repeated in future, the Chief Minister tweeted.

Various government agencies toiled hard to drain the water out of the houses that were flooded.