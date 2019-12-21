Lake breach: Three-member committee submits interim report

The three-member technical committee formed to probe the breach of Doddabidarakallu, Hosakerehalli and Hulimavu lakes has submitted its interim report to the government. The committee, while making the submission, sought an extension.

A member of the committee said that they have asked for two more months to submit the final report, which would include suggestions on measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

“We were directed to submit the report within 10 days. We visited the three lakes and have taken stock of the situation. We will visit more lakes in the city and examine them too before submitting a comprehensive report,” the member said.

The committee, headed by B.R. Srinivasamurthy, retired professor, Indian Institute of Science, was formed after the High Court of Karnataka took note of the Hulimavu lake breach on November 24 as a result of which hundreds of properties were flooded and damaged. The breach in Hosakerehalli lake also occurred in November. The breach in Doddabidarakallu lake took place on October 10.