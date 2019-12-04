Lake breach: Three-member committee formed

The government has formed a three-member technical committee to look into the breach of Doddabidarakallu, Hosakerehalli and Hulimavu lakes. While the breach of Doddabidarakallu lake in October was attributed to heavy rainfall, the one at Hosakerehalli lake on November 10 and Hulimavu lake on November 24 were allegedly the result of contractors tampering with the bund.

The committee is to be headed by B.R. Srinivasamurthy, retired professor, Indian Institute of Science. It was formed after the High Court of Karnataka took note of the breach and the resultant damage caused to citizens and hundreds of properties. As per the Government Order (GO), issued on December 2, the committee has 10 days to submit its report, which will also include suggestions on measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The court, while hearing a writ petition on November 27, had also directed the government, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to come out with immediate measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The court had also directed the government, BBMP and BDA to report the incidents concerning the three lakes to the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), which could submit a final report on the cause of such incidents and suggestions to prevent them.

At Doddabidarakallu, around 650 houses were inundated after a portion of the bund gave way following heavy rain in the second week of October.

Five houses in Pushpagirinagar and several buildings, including a school, in Adarshnagar were flooded when Hosakerehalli lake breached its bund on November 10. The bund was allegedly damaged by a contractor who wanted to lay a pipeline.

On November 24, nearly 700 houses in six different layouts abutting Hulimavu lake were flooded after the bund was allegedly damaged by a contractor. An FIR has been filed and an investigation is under way.

In the GO, the government has directed the BBMP Commissioner to provide all assistance to the three-member committee, besides suitable remuneration.