Lahar Singh Siroya urges Centre to develop ‘Crafts Village’ near Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Such a ‘Crafts Village’ will not only provide a market for the local economy, protect the livelihood of artisans and small businesses which will be impacted by the new expressway, but also showcase the rich heritage and culture of Mysuru region, says MP

December 20, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Channapatna, the ‘land of toys’, is famous for its hand-crafted wooden toys and handicrafts, Bidadi, Ramanagara and Maddur, popular for its local cuisines.

Lahar Singh Siroya, BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka on Monday in Rajya Sabha raised the concerns of the Channapatna toy industry and its artisans and urged the Centre to develop a ‘Crafts Village’ on the lines of ‘Delhi Haat’ on the upcoming Bengaluru - Mysuru ten lane expressway.

“Such a ‘Crafts Village’ will not only provide a market for the local economy, protect the livelihood of artisans and small businesses which will be impacted by the new expressway, but also showcase the rich heritage and culture of Mysuru region. With several bypasses and flyovers along the expressway, travellers will skip towns like Channapatna, the ‘land of toys’ which is famous for its hand-crafted wooden toys and handicrafts, Bidadi, Ramanagara and Maddur, popular for its local cuisines,” he said.

Mr. Siroya also wrote a letter in this regard to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. In a tweet, he said that he had offered to coordinate with the ministry, Karnataka government and local elected representatives to ensure the idea of ‘Crafts Village’ becomes a reality.

