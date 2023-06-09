June 09, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

One of the most important events in Bengaluru’s calendar, the Mango Mela, which is organised at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden by the Horticulture Department and Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation (KSMDMC), has failed to draw visitors this year. Upon farmers’ requests, on June 9, officials decided to extend the mela by 10 days, till June 21.

The mela was inaugurated on June 2, and was originally scheduled to culminate on June 11. However, farmers at the mela reported that the number of visitors is down by over 50% this year, due to lack of publicity. While they would usually make around ₹15,000 of business in a day, this year they are notching only ₹5,000.

“Due to the elections, the mela was scheduled later than usual. KSMDMC officials could not call tenders due to the model code of conduct. But even after the dates were decided, they’ve not publicised the event, citing lack of funds,” said Ashok Reddy, a farmer from Kolar.

On the other hand, customers who turned up at the mela on June 9, were happy with the variety on display.

“I am a regular visitor to the mela. Compared to 2022, this year, there is more variety,” said Suraj Sharma, who had come from Basaveshwaranagar.