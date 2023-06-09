HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lack of publicity plagues attendance at Mango Mela in Bengaluru

Upon farmers’ requests, on June 9, officials decided to extend the mela by 10 days, till June 21

June 09, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jahnavi T R
Jahnavi T.R.
A file photo of visitors checking out mangoes, in Bengaluru.

A file photo of visitors checking out mangoes, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

One of the most important events in Bengaluru’s calendar, the Mango Mela, which is organised at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden by the Horticulture Department and Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation (KSMDMC), has failed to draw visitors this year. Upon farmers’ requests, on June 9, officials decided to extend the mela by 10 days, till June 21.

The mela was inaugurated on June 2, and was originally scheduled to culminate on June 11. However, farmers at the mela reported that the number of visitors is down by over 50% this year, due to lack of publicity. While they would usually make around ₹15,000 of business in a day, this year they are notching only ₹5,000.

“Due to the elections, the mela was scheduled later than usual. KSMDMC officials could not call tenders due to the model code of conduct. But even after the dates were decided, they’ve not publicised the event, citing lack of funds,” said Ashok Reddy, a farmer from Kolar.

On the other hand, customers who turned up at the mela on June 9, were happy with the variety on display.

“I am a regular visitor to the mela. Compared to 2022, this year, there is more variety,” said Suraj Sharma, who had come from Basaveshwaranagar.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangalore / Agriculture / agriculture

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.