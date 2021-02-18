Labourer, who did time for murder, arrested for killing his friend

18 February 2021 00:36 IST

The Talaghattapura police on Wednesday arrested a 48-year-old labourer who allegedly bludgeoned his co-worker with a hollow brick at an under construction house in Banashankari 6th stage. According to the police, the accused V. Armugam, who hails from Mysuru, had been arrested in 1998 for killing his sister, but was acquitted due to lack of evidence. In 2004, he was arrested and sentenced for killing his wife and the man she was reportedly having an affair. “He completed his sentence in 2018 and started working as a construction labourer in Bengaluru after he was released,” said a police officer.

On January 27, 2021, he got into a row with the victim, Mahboob, a labourer from Dharward. Armugam accused the victim of stealing ₹2,500 from him and allegedly killed him in a fit of anger. “He was on the run for 14 days but we tracked him to the outskirts of the city and arrested him,” said Harish Pandey, DCP (South).

