Labourer stabbed to death in Bengaluru

A 37-year-old labourer was stabbed to death on M.M. Road in Pulakeshinagar on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Bikas M., a native of West Bengal.

He was working as a contract labourer for the Namma Metro project. Bikas was found dead in a pool of blood close to the stormwater drain on M.M. Road. Passers-by noticed the body and alerted the police.

The police shifted the body for post-mortem while initiating investigation, and verifying the CCTV camera footage from in and around the area to identify the assailant. The police are also enquiring with the friends and the family of the deceased to know with whom Bikas was seen for the last time.