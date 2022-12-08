Labourer on the run after raping minor girl with disabilities on the outskirts of Bengaluru

December 08, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jigani police are the lookout for a labourer who is on the run after raping a 16-year-old physically challenged girl on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Prabhakar, was working at an underconstruction house adjacent to the place, where the victim was living with her mother and elder brother.

The victim stayed alone at home while her brother and mother went to work.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Tuesday, when the mother returned home, she realised the girl was missing. While searching for her, the mother received a call from an unknown number and the caller told her that her daughter was with them at Doddanagamangala Circle.

The mother along with her relatives rushed to the spot and brought the victim home and she narrated her ordeal.

According to the police, the accused offered to take her on a joy ride on his scooter, but took her to a room, where his friend Anand was also present. The accused raped her and assaulted her when she tried to resist, said the police.

However, she managed to give them the slip and and reached the main road and sought the help of an autorickshaw driver and called her mother.

The police have registered a case against Prabhakar and Anand, charging them under various sections of SC/ST Atrocities Act, POCSO and also under rape and abduction charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US