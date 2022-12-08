Labourer on the run after raping minor girl with disabilities on the outskirts of Bengaluru

December 08, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Jigani police are the lookout for a labourer who is on the run after raping a 16-year-old physically challenged girl on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday.

The accused, Prabhakar, was working at an underconstruction house adjacent to the place, where the victim was living with her mother and elder brother.

The victim stayed alone at home while her brother and mother went to work.

On Tuesday, when the mother returned home, she realised the girl was missing. While searching for her, the mother received a call from an unknown number and the caller told her that her daughter was with them at Doddanagamangala Circle.

The mother along with her relatives rushed to the spot and brought the victim home and she narrated her ordeal.

According to the police, the accused offered to take her on a joy ride on his scooter, but took her to a room, where his friend Anand was also present. The accused raped her and assaulted her when she tried to resist, said the police.

However, she managed to give them the slip and and reached the main road and sought the help of an autorickshaw driver and called her mother.

The police have registered a case against Prabhakar and Anand, charging them under various sections of SC/ST Atrocities Act, POCSO and also under rape and abduction charges.