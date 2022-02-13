Bengaluru

Labourer killed in road accident in Bengaluru

A 21-year-old labourer who was riding pillion on a scooter was killed when the two-wheeler collided with a speeding car on Nice Road on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Harshith, who hailed from Mandya and lived in Madanayakanahalli. 

According to the police, Harshihth’s co-worker Sunil was riding the scooter. “The deceased was holding construction equipment. Sunil lost control and the scooter’s handle hit a passing car. As a result, both fell, but Harshith was crushed under the equipment and sustained serious injuries,” said the police. 

Passers-by took them to a hospital in the area where Harsihth later succumbed to his injuries. while Sunil sustained minor injuries. The Kengeri traffic police have taken up a case against him and are investigating.


