Labourer killed in freak accident

January 07, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 21-year-old construction labourer was killed in a freak accident when an iron rod from a scaffolding fell on his head at an underconstruction site at Veeranapalya in Electronics City on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Deepankar Chasa, from Tripura.

The police said that the incident occurred when he was working on one of the floors and the 20-feet iron rod detached from the scaffolding and fell on his head from a height of 100 feet.

According to the police, Chasa had come for work a few days ago along with his uncle and was staying at a rented house on Hosa Road.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against the contractor and the owner of the building.