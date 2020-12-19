Bengaluru

Labourer killed in freak accident at metro work site

A 26-year-old labourer was killed in a freak accident while working at the metro station in Jayanagar 9th block early Wednesday morning. The deceased Santosh Hansda is from Jharkhand and joined as contract labour four months ago, said the police.

“He was working on an RoB segment near one of the pillars at the metro flyover, when a 16mm cable pierced his head,” said a police officer. Other workers on the site extricated him and took him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Based on a complaint filed by his brother, Santosh, the police have booked a case under death due to negligence.

