Labourer killed in Bengaluru while demolishing dargah for renovation

March 01, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - Bengaluru

A 21-year-old labourer was killed and another injured, when the wall of a dargah collapsed on them while they were demolishing it for renovation on Tuesday.

The incident occcured at Hazrath Syed Mahamood Shah Qadiri dargah situated on Avenue Road.

The deceased has been identified as Azhar Ul Haque, from Kolkata, while the injured has been identified as Mohammed Sakimuddin and he was admitted to Victoria Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the dargah committe had decided to remove the old building and given the contract to bring down the structure to a private contractor. The demolition work was going on for the last few days.

Around 4.30 p.m., a part of the wall and ceiling collapsed on the duo. Passers-by took them to the hospital, where the doctor declared Haque as brought dead.

The city market police conducted spot inspection and registered a case against the contractor and the committee charging them under death due to negligence.