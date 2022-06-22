Labourer killed as tree falls on compound

A 30-year-old labourer was killed and two others injured when a huge tree on the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) campus fell on the compound, where the victims were working to build a stormwater drain in Yeshwanthpur on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Vasanth, a resident of Anekal. Vasanth, along with others, were working for an agency which had taken up the stormwater drain work for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The incident occurred around 5.45 a.m. While Vasanth and others were busy with the construction activities, the tree crashed on the compound. Vasanth was crushed to death on the spot, while two others escaped with minor injuries.

Passers-by rushed to their help and alerted the BBMP and the Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who rushed to the spot and joined the rescue operations. Senior officials from the BBMP and police visited the spot to take stock of the situation.