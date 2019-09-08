Labourer killed after he slips from fifth floor of under construction apartment

A construction labourer was killed after he fell from the fifth floor of an under construction residential apartment on Thindlu Main Road on Friday.

The deceased Seikh Mannar, 40, from West Bengal, was carrying bricks to the fifth floor in a lift when the incident occurred.

Based on the complaint filed by his wife Anjura Bibi, the Kodigehalli police have taken up a case of death due to negligence against the building contractor, the owner of the company and the site supervisor charging them under Section 304(a) (death due to negligence).