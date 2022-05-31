Labourer injured in acid attack by his colleague

A 32-year-old labourer sustained 30% burn injuries, after his colleague allegedly splashed diluted sulphuric acid on his face after a trivial row on Sunday evening. The injured, Mantu Santra, sustained burn injuries on his face and chest. He has been admitted to Victoria Hospital, while the accused, Janata Adak, has been arrested by the Halasurugate police.

The police said that the duo, who are natives of West Bengal, worked at a jewel shop. They stayed near the shop in a rented accommodation. On Sunday they got drunk and argued over a trivial issue.

The police said that Mantu started recording a drunk Janata Adak abusing him, which enraged the latter further. In a fit of rage, he splashed acid used to polish gold and silver articles in the shop at him. Diluted sulphuric acid is used to polish gold and silver articles.

Mantu suffered severe burn injuries and his cries for help prompted neighbors to rush and shifted him to the hospital before alerting the police.

Janata Adak, who was trying to flee, was caught and handed over to the police.

This comes days after a garment employee, Nagesh Babu, threw acid on a girl he was stalking, after she spurned his overtures. Nagesh was shot at by the Kamakshipalya police for trying to escape from custody and later admitted to Victoria Hospital on May 14. He was taken into police custody on Tuesday after he recovered from the bullet injury, after a 17-day long stay at the hospital.