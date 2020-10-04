Bengaluru

Labourer found dead

The partially burnt body of a labourer was found at an isolated place on the outskirts of the city on Friday.

The police have identified the deceased as Keshava, 38. “He worked in a rose garden, and left for work in the morning but did not return home,” said the Varthur police who suspect he was murdered. “We found multiple injuries on the body. His family said that Keshava did not have enmity with anyone. We have taken up a case and efforts are on to find the person who was last seen with Keshava,” the police added.

