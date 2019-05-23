Labourer feared drowned in Horamavu lake

A 30-year-old labourer is feared to have drowned in Horamavu lake on Thursday morning. The deceased Basappa, a native of Kalaburagi, worked in Bengaluru as a daily wage worker.

Around 9.30 a.m., Basappa ventured into the lake to bathe, but as he did not know how to swim he started struggling in the water. A passer-by, who noticed his distress, alerted fire and emergency personnel before attempting a rescue. However, he was unable to locate Basappa.

The Hennur police later tried to dredge the lake in search of the body, but in vain. The search was called off in the evening. The search will resume on Friday morning, said the police.

Basappa had left his wife and children in his native town and came to Bengaluru a few months ago in search of a job.