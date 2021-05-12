Labourer dies after pitbull attacks him; owner booked

The victim, Narasimha, who was working on a construction project, was on a break and resting on the stairs of the neighbouring house when the incident occurred,

A 36-year-old labourer was killed after a neighbour’s pitbull attacked him and crushed his neck at Attur Layout, Yelahanka on Tuesday. The victim, Narasimha, who was working on a construction project, was on a break and resting on the stairs of the neighbouring house in the afternoon.

According to the police, the dog’s owner came down the stairs followed by the pitbull. The dog lunged at the labourer, Narasimha. “Before he could get up and react, the dog pounced on him, held him by the neck and crushed him. The owner tried to intervene but she was injured in the attack,” said the police.

Neighbours, on hearing the commotion, rushed to their aid, managed to rescue Narasimha. They took him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

The police have booked the pitbull’s owner for death due to negligence and are investigating further.