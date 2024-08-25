ADVERTISEMENT

Labourer convicted to five years imprisonment for sexual assault on three-year-old from neighbourhood outside Bengaluru

Published - August 25, 2024 09:18 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track Special Court-1 on Friday sentenced a 33-year-old labourer to five years imprisonment and fined him ₹10,000 for sexually assaulting a three-year-old from his neighbourhood on the outskirts of the city last July.

According to the police, the victim was playing outside her house when the accused picked her up and molested her, before fleeing the spot. Family members rushed out when the child started crying and took her to a doctor, who confirmed that the child was sexually assaulted.

Based on a complaint, inspector Chennesh analysed CCTV camera footage from in and around the area before arresting the accused.

The police recorded the statement of the accused, and filed a detailed charge-sheet before the court along with the CCTV camera footage and statements of seven witnesses.

Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural district, C.K. Baba praised the police team for ensuring conviction in the case and said the police will take a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to crimes against women and children.

