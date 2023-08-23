ADVERTISEMENT

Labourer convicted for abduction, rape, and murder of three-year-old girl

August 23, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The fasttrack court-4 on Wednesday convicted a 31-year-old wall painter for the abduction, rape, and murder of a three-year-old girl, who was playing in the neighbourhood at Byrathi in Kothanur five years ago.

The accused, identified as Sonu Nishad, hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was living with his wife and three children in a labourers’ colony.

On February 26, Sonu was drunk and found the victim playing with other children in the neighbourhood. He reportedly lured her with a chocolate, took her to an isolated place and raped her before crushing her to death with a boulder. He returned home and reportedly slept in the shed.

Meanwhile, the parents of the victim, who are also labourers and hailed from the same place as the accused, returned to find the girl was missing.

After intense search and inquiry they came to know that the girl was last seen with Nishad and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police traced Nishad and picked him up for inquiry where he not only confessed but also led the police to the place where he had committed the crime.

The police arrested the accused under the POCSO Act, 2012, rape and murder and filed a charge-sheet before the court.

