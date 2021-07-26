Labourer claims he was tortured by gang

Bengaluru

26 July 2021 01:40 IST

A gang of eight allegedly tortured a labourer who had reportedly stolen from them, and recorded the incident which took place at RMC Yard last week. They forced the victim, Srinivas, 43, to sign blank papers and took away his bike as a surety till he paid them back.

The accused, one of whom was a woman, threatened to send the video clip to his relatives and friends if he failed to pay them. Unable to bear the harassment, Srinivas approached the RMC Yard police on Saturday. In his complaint, he said he had helped his neighbours, Manjunath and Rudresh, when they fell from their bike near his house.

He rushed to their help and he saw to their injuries before the duo left. A few hours later, a group of men came to his house and took him to an office in the same neighbourhood, forced him to strip and accused him of stealing ₹1 lakh from Manjunath and Rudresh while pretending to help them. He told the police that they beat him with cricket bats and wickets.

The RMC Yard police said the accused had even filed a counter-complaint against Srinivas. “We are questioning both the accused and the victim to ascertain the facts of the incident before initiating legal action,” a senior police officer said.