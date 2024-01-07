Labourer caught smuggling marijuana by train

January 07, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Cantonment railway police caught a 45-year-old labourer from Odisha trying to get out of the station and recovered 5.9 kg of marijuana concealed in a backpack on Saturday.

The personnel noticed the accused, Narahari Bariki, a resident of Banapur in Odisha, getting down the Prashanthi Express and waiting at the platform checking for exit routes without security.

Suspecting something, the personnel confronted him and checked his bag to find the drugs. An initial probe revealed that the accused had bought the drugs from peddlers from Khurda district.

Judging by the way the drugs were packed, the police suspect that Bariki is part of a professional inter-State peddlers network and further investigation is on to ascertain his contacts.

The police found a mobile phone and are analysing the call records. It may be recalled that the railway police busted at least four rackets where drugs were being brought into the city through trains in the last one week alone.

