GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Labourer caught smuggling marijuana by train

January 07, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

The Cantonment railway police caught a 45-year-old labourer from Odisha trying to get out of the station and recovered 5.9 kg of marijuana concealed in a backpack on Saturday.

The personnel noticed the accused, Narahari Bariki, a resident of Banapur in Odisha, getting down the Prashanthi Express and waiting at the platform checking for exit routes without security.

Suspecting something, the personnel confronted him and checked his bag to find the drugs. An initial probe revealed that the accused had bought the drugs from peddlers from Khurda district.

Judging by the way the drugs were packed, the police suspect that Bariki is part of a professional inter-State peddlers network and further investigation is on to ascertain his contacts.

The police found a mobile phone and are analysing the call records. It may be recalled that the railway police busted at least four rackets where drugs were being brought into the city through trains in the last one week alone.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.