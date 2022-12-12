Labourer beaten to death for sexually assaulting minor girl

December 12, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 73-year-old labourer was allegedly beaten to death by an angry mob for sexually assaulting a minor from his neighborhood in Hennur police station limits on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as Kuppanna, a resident of Babusapalya. He was a construction labourer living alone.

According the police, on Sunday, he noticed the victim, aged 12, come to the terrace to get her uniform kept for drying. Kuppanna allegedly invited her home and offered her juice spiked with a sedative. The victim passed out soon after consuming the juice, following which the accused sexually assaulted her, the police said.

The incident came to light when the victim did not return home and the family came in search of her and found her in Kuppanna’s house. The family members and the neighbours beat him up and left him unattended, said the police.

The family members went to the police station the next day to file a complaint and narrated the incident. The police rushed to Kuppanna’s house to secure him and found him lying motionless. He was rushed to a near-by hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

The Hennur police have registered a case of murder and taken three people into custody while the victim was subjected to medical examination for further investigation.