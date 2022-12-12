Labourer beaten to death for sexually assaulting minor girl

December 12, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 73-year-old labourer was allegedly beaten to death by an angry mob for sexually assaulting a minor from his neighborhood in Hennur police station limits on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as Kuppanna, a resident of Babusapalya. He was a construction labourer living alone.

According the police, on Sunday, he noticed the victim, aged 12, come to the terrace to get her uniform kept for drying. Kuppanna allegedly invited her home and offered her juice spiked with a sedative. The victim passed out soon after consuming the juice, following which the accused sexually assaulted her, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The incident came to light when the victim did not return home and the family came in search of her and found her in Kuppanna’s house. The family members and the neighbours beat him up and left him unattended, said the police.

The family members went to the police station the next day to file a complaint and narrated the incident. The police rushed to Kuppanna’s house to secure him and found him lying motionless. He was rushed to a near-by hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

The Hennur police have registered a case of murder and taken three people into custody while the victim was subjected to medical examination for further investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US