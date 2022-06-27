Labourer arrested on the charge of stabbing friend to death

The Bagalur police have arrested a 35-year-old construction labourer, who allegedly stabbed his friend to death over a drunken brawl at his house on Bande Hodihalli road on Sunday.

The accused, Narayanaswamy, was a chronic alcoholic and living alone, since he and his wife separated. The accused would call his friend Chandru to drink at home, according to the police.

The police said that on Sunday the duo got together and after a couple of drinks, Narayanaswamy had a heated argument with Chandru over a trivial row.

In the melee, he took a kitchen knife and stabbed Chandru repeatedly, killing him on the spot, and later fled from the scene, according to the police.

The murder came to light when a boy from the neighbourhood playing outside his house, heard the commotion, saw Chandru lying in a pool of blood, and alerted his parents.

The Bagalaur police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem and later tracked down Narayanaswamy, who was trying to flee the city.

The accused was arrested on the charge of murder and the police are questioning him to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder.