Labourer arrested for venturing into restricted area of Indian Air Force

August 21, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The HAL police arrested a 38-year-old man for venturing into the restricted Indian Air Fore area on Friday night. The accused identified as Rajkumar from West Bengal was a construction labourer and living in the labourers’ colony close to the IAF area in HAL. 

According to the police, he was drunk and while returning home he ventured into the restricted area and was caught by the IAF security personnel patrolling in the area.

The accused was handed over to the police who have booked him under trespass.

