Labourer arrested for sexually assaulting four-year-old
The Yelahanka New Town Police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old labourer for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl from his neighbourhood.
The accused, a labourer from north Karnataka, lured the girl with candies and took her to an isolated place and raped her and escaped, the police said.
The incident came to light when the girl’s parents noticed her crying inconsolably and took her to the doctor, who confirmed that she has been sexually assaulted.
The parents checked with the neighbours to find that the accused was seen with the victim. Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested him. The parents of the victims are also construction labourers from north Karnataka, the police said .
The accused has been booked under various sections of POCSO and remanded in judicial custody.
