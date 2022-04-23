Labourer arrested for murdering wife in Bengaluru

A labourer was arrested for allegedly murdering his 45-year-old wife in Nagegowdanapalya near Talaghattapura on Friday evening. The accused, Marappa, 55, lived with his wife Padma and their two sons.

“Preliminary investigations show that Marappa killed Padma by repeatedly hitting her head with a wooden stick,” said a police officer.

The incident came to light when the couple’s older son, a 23-year-old youth, returned home after purchasing snacks from a shop in their neighbourhood. He tried opening the main door, but found it locked.

Marappa had locked the main door. When his son asked him to open the door, he didn’t respond. After repeated attempts to get his father to open the door, the son called the police.

The Talaghattapura police broke open the door and discovered the body. “He has been arrested for murder and remanded into judicial custody,” said the police.

The couple’s younger son was away with his friend when the incident took place.