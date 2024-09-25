ADVERTISEMENT

Labourer arrested for killing mother over her affair

Published - September 25, 2024 06:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Manchenahalli police in Chickballapur district on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old labourer for beating his mother to death over a fight over her affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Chandrashekhar, a daily wage labourer by profession, was arrested within a few hours of the murder from a nearby hill where he was hiding.

Khushal Chowksey, SP, Chickballapur, who visited the murder spot to supervise the investigation, said the deceased, Ramanjinamma, 50, a resident of Chikkahosahalli village, was also a labourer who had lost her husband a few years ago and in a relationship with a man from the neighbourhood. The accused, Chandrashekhar, was staying along with his mother after being separated from his wife. Chandrashekhar used to warn his mother to stay away from liquor and also from her male friend, and the duo fought frequently over this issue.

On Wednesday, the duo had a fight, and in the melee, Chandrashekhar assaulted her and pushed her to the ground. The victim sustained a fatal injury on the back of her head and was killed due to heavy bleeding, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US