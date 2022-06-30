Labour leader Harigovind passes away
Senior trade union leader and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) City Secretary M.D. Harigovind passed away here on Thursday. He is survived by wife Reena and two children.
He suffered a massive heart attack at his residence on Thursday afternoon. Harigovind started his trade union activities from AIYF in the 70s and worked for workers’ rights and welfare for the past five decades.
His body will be kept for public viewing at Ghate House between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Friday and later donated to Bowring Hospital.
