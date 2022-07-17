Lab technician killed in accident

A 26-year-old lab technician was killed when his motorcycle collided with a scooter in J.P. Nagar early on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Mandala Karthik, who worked at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

According to the police, he was returning home from his night shift when the accident occurred. The scooter driver has been identified as Santosh H., 29, a private firm employee.

According to the police, owing to the impact, Mr. Karthik, who was thrown up in the air, fell down on the road, and started bleeding profusely. Passers-by alerted the police and rushed him to NIMHANS, where he succumbed a few minutes later .

Santosh was also injured in the accident and is being treated at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. The Jayanagar Traffic Police have registered a case of death due to negligence against Santosh and are investigating.