L. Subramaniam and Jain University to offer music courses

Integrating music into mainstream academics has always been a penchant for violinist L. Subramaniam. That is why, after starting the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts (SaPa) and the Lakshminarayana Global Center for Excellence (LGCE) in Bengaluru nearly a decade ago, he is set to create the next generation of musicians at Jain University.

“SaPa and LGCE will collaborate with Jain University to offer a structured BA, MA and doctorate degrees in music from this academic year. We are trying to combine the best of theoretical and practical knowledge, and create a signature syllabus that is akin to a gurukul making it a worthwhile learning experience,” said Mr. Subramaniam, who worked with wife and singer Kavitha Subramaniam for nearly four years to finalise the curriculum.

An MoU between Mr. Subramaniam and Chenraj Roychand, Founder Chairman and Chancellor, Jain University was signed recently. “The collaboration will create new approaches to both Indian and global music by combining elements of formal music education with master classes, workshops, experimental projects, and international partnerships,” said Mr. Roychand.

Although the collaboration will be flagged off with a Bachelors degree, a Diploma course is also on the cards to accommodate people who might prefer a shorter duration course. “Students can later opt for our Bachelors and Masters. Top achievers would also be assisted with career placements,” said Mr. Subramaniam.

The faculty will include global and national musicians, scholars in music and Sanskrit, apart from musicologists. “We will have musicians Meera Rajaram and Hari Ravi Kumar on the faculty, and as SaPa and LGCE is involved, Ambi and Bindu Subramaniam will also pitch in by devising international collaborations and workshops by globally acclaimed musicians. Newer modules of learning will help align the course with global requirements,” said Mr. Subramaniam.