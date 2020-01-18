Kuvempu’s Malegalalli Madhumagalu is back

The all-night play Malegalalli Madhumagalu, based on Kuvempu’s novel of the same name, is all set to enthral theatre enthusiasts again.

The fifth edition of the play will be staged from January 20 till February 29 at Kalagrama, Jnanabharathi campus.

Malegalalli Madhumagalu is an acclaimed novel by Kuvempu, which portrays the socio-economic conditions and feudalism of Malenadu during the 19th century. The nine-hour-long play, adapted from the novel by K.Y. Narayanaswami, will be staged by 75 actors from south India across four stages with 36 songs. The first edition of the play was staged at Rangayana in Mysuru in 2010.

National School of Drama, Bengaluru will stage the play in collaboration with the State government at Kalagrama. Each show will accommodate up to 1,000 people in the audience. Tickets will be available on all online booking platforms and at Kalagrama.

The tickets will cost ₹150 for students and ₹249 for adults.

“The play will help youth enrich their knowledge about the rich culture and heritage of our State,” said S. Rangappa, Director, Department of Kannada and Culture. He added that the play attracts audiences not just from Karnataka, but from across the nation.