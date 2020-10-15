Kusuma, Siddaramaiah booked for ‘violating’ poll code

Congress candidate for R.R. Nagar Assembly constituency, Kusuma H. and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, his escort staff along with other Congress party leaders and supporters have been booked for violating the model code of conduct, in force for the byelection, at the BBMP office on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint filed by ASI Nagaraja N., the police have charged Ms. Kusuma and others under Section 188 (Disobedience to an order duly promulgated by public servant) and Section 353 (criminal force to deter public servant to discharge his duties) of the IPC. In his complaint, Mr. Nagaraja said he had been deputed for security at the BBMP office, with instructions to ensure that everyone was kept 100 m away from the gate as the code of conduct is in place.

Around 11.15 a.m., Ms. Kusuma and Congress leaders allegedly tried to enter the prohibited area by breaching the barricades, he said. Mr. Nagaraja said in his statement that he along with other staff tried to stop them but was overpowered by the security staff of the former Chief Minister. This is a violation of the code of conduct and hence necessary legal action should be taken against them, Mr. Nagaraja said in his complaint.