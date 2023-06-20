Kupu creates space for all generations to get closer to nature together

June 20, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - Bengaluru

When National Geographic explorer K. Ramnath Chandrasekhar and former corporate educator Rachita Sinha decided to hold a festival for climate action in Bengaluru, they didn’t have to think a lot about what to name it. The couple being huge believers of the Hawaiian philosophy of wayfinding, they named it ‘Kupu’ which means ‘to sprout’ in Hawaiian.

The first such event held by Coonoor-based NGO Youth Conservation Action Network (YouCAN) run by Ms. Sinha and Mr. Chandrasekar, the festival seems to have succeeded in sprouting curiosity, inquisitiveness and love for nature in the minds of the close to 1,000 Bengalureans who attended it.

“National Geographic Explorer Vikram Singh had ridden all the way from Palampur in Himachal Pradesh with his natural history museum exhibit that had more than 300 specimens including butterflies, insects, exoskeletons, bones, seeds and so on. It was supposed to be a three-hour workshop over three timeslots. But as people just kept walking in, the slots just dissolved and it ended up being a 14-hour-long exhibition,” said Mr. Chandrasekhar.

ADVERTISEMENT

A space for all

The two-day festival held at the Bangalore International Centre on June 17 and 18 stemmed from the founders’ idea of using education and inquisitiveness towards nature as a tool to introduce kids to nature. Artists, educators, writers, musicians, meme makers, policy experts and people from various quarters of society came together to hold workshops, exhibitions and discussions. The festival was supported by Rohini Nilekani philanthropies and the Rainmatter Foundation.

“The coming together of community ideas and a space for all generations — that was what we envisioned. We wanted people of all generations — grandparents, parents, kids – to come together and have fun,” said Ms Sinha. While workshops on climate anxiety saw participation from a lot of youngsters, paper-making and bubble-making workshops were thronged by kids.

Ms. Sinha noted that it was important to encourage careers in environmental sciences. “If a child wants to pursue a career in climate space or environmental sciences, it’s really hard to explain that to the parents. If we make an arrangement where parents are also experiencing what the kids are experiencing, then they understand it better.”

Bengaluru, the ideal location

Mr. Chandrashekar noted that Bengaluru was chosen as the location for the festival for many reasons. “We wanted a space which was cosmopolitan and accepting of different cultures. We felt Bengaluru was one such space.”

Ms. Sinha added to it saying that the aptitude for risk-taking and innovation in the space of environment and climate is palatable in Bengaluru.

“There was a goof-up initially. We printed a few invites which said the event would start at 9 am. But people who were more familiar with the city advised us to push it to 11 am. But by then a few invites had gone out. On the day of the festival, while we were still setting up, people who had received the initial invites walked in. They came in as participants and became our volunteers. It was really nice to see people owning the space,” she said.

The event was also in honour of Ramki Sreenivasan, a former board member of YouCAN and wildlife photographer from Bengaluru who passed away in December 2022.

“Inspiration and action come at the point of interconnectedness. At Kupu, while you are attending an art workshop, there is also a workshop running parallelly which talks about eco-anxiety. There are multiple pathways that open through these experiences and they make sense when combined. Such interconnected offerings are enriching. That is what we strived for the festival,” Mr. Chandrashekar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.