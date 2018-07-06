Kumaraswamy announces ₹34,000 cr. farm loan waiver

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy honoured his party’s poll promise by announcing waiver of crop loans of ₹34,000 crore in the coalition government’s maiden budget presented on Thursday.

To fund the waiver scheme, people would need to brace themselves to pay more for petrol, diesel, electricity, liquor, and motor vehicles.

Largely focusing on the needs of the constituencies in the Cauvery region where the JD(S) won the highest number of seats in the Assembly, the Chief Minister maintained that all proposals of the budget presented by Siddaramaiah on February 16, 2018, would be implemented, and he had only added new schemes and proposals.

The size of the budget is ₹9,307 crore more than the previous one presented by Mr. Siddaramaiah. The coalition government’s budget size was ₹2,18,488 crore against Mr. Siddaramaiah’s budget of ₹2,09,181 crore.

The budget capped crop loan waiver at ₹2 lakh. In the first stage, defaulted crop loans of farmers up to December 31, 2017, would be written off. Farmers who repaid the loan within a time frame would, as an incentive, get a credit of the repaid loan amount or ₹25,000, whichever is less.

To garner resources to waive loans from cooperative and nationalised banks, the budget proposes to increase tax on petrol from the present 30% to 32% and diesel from 19% to 21%. Hence, petrol price will increase by ₹1.14 per ltr and diesel by ₹1.12 per ltr. Tax on liquor has been increased by 4% and on consumption of electricity by 3%, from 6% to 9%.

The Chief Minister defended the hike saying that fuel prices are lower in Karnataka when compared to neighbouring States of south India. He said he had managed to pull off the loan waiver while staying within the parameters of the Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Districts of Hassan, Mandya, Ramanagaram, Mysuru, Chickballapur, and Tumakuru have received a big bonanza in the budget. While there are not many new projects for Bengaluru, the budget earmarks ₹1,000 crore for the first phase of a mega project to build a network of elevated corridors in the city, totalling to 95 km, linking opposite ends of the city.

To compete with Chinese toys/products, the budget proposes incentives to domestic manufactures, on the lines of Make in India. A new scheme — Kayaka — was announced to enhance skill development and entrepreneurship quality in SHGs.

Under this, interest-free loans up to ₹5 lakh and 4% interest loan between ₹5 to ₹10 lakh will be fixed. A sum of ₹5 crore has been set aside to support 3,000 SHGs.

Some of the major institutions/initiatives included in budget are a sports and body building university in Tumakuru; Homeland Security University in Shivamogga; Tourism University at Hampi; film university in Ramanagaram; medical college at Kanakapura in Ramanagaram; international science centre at Chickballapur, and ₹50 crore package for development of Mandya city.

The budget, with a revenue surplus estimated at ₹106 crore, however, has no mention of a plan or details on the vision of the coalition government that hopes to rule the State for a five-year term.