Kuldeep Yadav’s walk-on part in John le Carre’s latest

Quite the most startling sentence in John le Carre’s recent novel Agent Running in the Field appears on page 167: “….in my persona of British Commercial Counsellor (I) discuss with our daughter’s future parents-in-law such issues as Britain’s post-Brexit trade relations and the tortuous bowling action of India’s spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav….” The first issue is important, the second isn’t, but often the apparently casual is significant in Le Carre’s world.

It is a unique world, both personal and universal at once, like in the finest art, and with its own vocabulary – mole, lamplighter – later adopted by spies in the real world.

It has long seemed to me illogical, if not downright insulting that Le Carre should be seen as a genre writer of “mere” spy novels. I am in good company here. His A Perfect Spy was described by Philip Roth as “the best English novel since the War.” Ian McEwan says he should have won the Booker Prize long ago. “Growing up in Spain in the 70s, I remember that even the self-appointed literati were in awe of his books,” says the Spanish writer Carlos Ruiz Zafron.

“The tropes of espionage – duplicity, betrayal, disguise, clandestinity, secret knowledge, the bluff, the double bluff, unknowingness, bafflement, shifting identity – are no more than the tropes of the life that every human being lives,” wrote the novelist William Boyd of Le Carre’s world, pointing out that “literary” novelists Graham Greene, Muriel Spark, Norman Mailer, Ian McEwan, Sebastian Faulks and John Banville have written spy novels too. As, of course, have Joseph Conrad, Somerset Maugham and Graham Greene.

On the other side of the divide are Salman Rushdie’s early criticism and Clive James’s lament about the “coagulated style.” Anthony Burgess said, “Le Carre’s talents cry out to be employed in the creation of a real novel.”

Is Le Carre a great talent who has limited himself or a writer who has managed to rise above his subject matter? I think he is neither, but a modern master holding up a mirror to our times.

Part of the reason for the ambiguity – a reflection of the moral world of the novels – is that Le Carre’s characters must necessarily carry incomplete descriptions or risk premature unmasking. That is the nature of the craft. But the fluidity of his writing, and its economy is something the best strive towards without always succeeding.

Le Carre’ latest, read in a certain way can be seen as the mirror image of his first big success, The Spy Who Came in From the Cold, where an agent is betrayed and killed. Betrayal is a Le Carre speciality as is the revelation that there is little to choose between “Us” and “Them” either in the Cold War period or in the battles against capitalism and corruption in his post-Cold War novels.

At 88, the master continues to be in top form nearly six decades after his first novel. Kuldeep Yadav may not know this, but he is guaranteed immortality of sorts.

Suresh Menon is Contributing Editor, The Hindu