KSTOA seeks alternative road to Bengaluru airport amid increasing commuter challenges

The Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association (KSTOA) has raised concerns over the existing connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. In a recently written letter addressed to the Central and State Governments, the association has highlighted the urgent need for an alternative road of international standards to accommodate the rapidly growing demand from both domestic and international travellers.

The KSTOA has proposed the development of a new alternative road to the airport through Hennur, Thanisandra, Bagalur, Bandi Kodigehalli, Mylanahalli, Chikkana Halli, and Begur. The association emphasised that the new road should be designed to withstand all weather conditions and ensure smooth travel to KIA.

In the letter written to Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje, who is the MP from Bengaluru North, with a copy to the president of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), KSTOA president Radhakrishna Holla highlighted that the KIA has seen exponential growth since it began operations in 2008. According to the KSTOA, the airport handles over 1,45,000 passengers daily, and around 700 domestic and international flights.

However, the increase in traffic has exposed significant shortcomings in the current road infrastructure.

Mr Holla told The Hindu, “The main access route from Bengaluru to KIA, which runs from Devanahalli through the city and includes the critical Hebbal overbridge, is struggling to keep pace (with the growth in passenger traffic). This road is frequently congested, causing delays for travellers heading to the airport. A lack of viable alternatives puts undue strain on this route, leading to frustration among commuters.”

North Bengaluru has been bearing much of the brunt of the recent North East monsoon rains, with several parts flooded.

“We need a road that reflects Bengaluru’s status as a global city. With an increasing number of travellers and the importance of our airport as a major hub, the current infrastructure is simply not enough,” Mr Holla said.

Key demands Develop a new international-standard route to Bengaluru airport to alleviate traffic congestion Ensure the new road is weather-proof and reliable year-round Support from both Central and State governments for road construction. Ease pressure on the current route, particularly the congested Hebbal flyover Enhance the image of Bengaluru as a major global destination with better road infrastructure to airport

Current road impacts city’s reputation and economy

The letter from the KSTOA underscored how the current state of the airport road impacts not just convenience but also the reputation of Bengaluru as a cosmopolitan city. They cited the presence of international-standard residential complexes, aviation technology industries, and renowned educational institutions in the vicinity, all of which depend heavily on seamless connectivity. Poor road conditions and traffic congestion could be a ‘black mark’ for the city’s reputation, potentially affecting tourism and business investment, according to the letter.

Commuters express frustration over current route

Regular commuters are well aware of the frustrations that come with using the existing road to KIA.

Rajesh N., a frequent traveller to the airport from Shantinagar, said, “Every time I have a flight to catch, I leave my house at least two hours early. Even then, it’s a gamble, especially when I hit the Hebbal flyover. One minor accident or a bit of rain, and the whole stretch is clogged. Adding to all these issues the Namma Metro construction work, which is creating traffic jams on the stretch.”

Param Kumar from Jayanagar said, “The traffic bottlenecks are terrible. It’s not just the congestion but the unpredictable delays that are stressful. A road of international standards or an alternative road would make a massive difference, not just for airport commuters but for everyone living in the northern parts of the city.”