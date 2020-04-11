KSTDC buses to pick up homeless and destitute

The BBMP will borrow a few buses from the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation to pick up homeless people, beggars and destitute persons off the street.

Marshals on board these buses will pick up the homeless, beggars and destitute off the streets and transfer them to hostels and other facilities for their safety.

BBMP’s Joint Commissioner Sarfaraz Khan has urged the marshals to make people understand that they were being shifted for their own safety. After picking them up, the marshals have been asked to maintain a record of details of the persons picked up and the area from where they were picked up.

“The social welfare department will monitor from the head office. The homeless and destitute persons may be sent to the facilities that have been established to rehabilitate them,” he said.