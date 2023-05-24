ADVERTISEMENT

KSTDC airport taxi services to go online soon

May 24, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Although the idea to bring the service online was in the works since 2015, the app will now finally be released

Jahnavi T R
Jahnavi T.R.

KSTDC says there has been a consistent increase in the number of customers who have taken its taxis in recent years. | Photo Credit: file photo

In a month or two, people travelling to or from the airport via Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) taxis can finally book their rides online, much like any other cab aggregator platform. Until now, customers were required to call and book a KSTDC airport taxi or hail one after talking to the person concerned at the airport.

Although the idea to bring the service online was in the works since 2015, the app will now finally be released.

Speaking about why the process was delayed, Ravindra. P.C., general manager, KSTDC, said, “There were several reasons. Recently, in December, before the elections, we had floated a tender, and only one participant came forward, and hence we did not open the financial bid. Then we floated a re-tender, and three to four participants applied. After this, the first participant got a stay in the High Court. But when we appraised the court about why we floated a re-tender, it gave us the go ahead for the project.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The financial bid for the re-tender is expected to be finalised in the next 15 to 20 days and the online service is expected to operate at the earliest. The app will provide options to GPS track the trips, know the prices of trips beforehand among other things, said officials at KSTDC.

The easy availability of these taxis has made them a preferred choice of transportation for many who travel to the airport. According to the figures provided by KSTDC, there has been a consistent increase in customers who have taken KSTDC taxis in recent years. In 2020-21, 1,59,049 trips were booked, while the next year (2021-22), 2,75,639 trips were taken. In 2022-23, close to five lakh airport trips were booked by customers.

In the age of many ride-hailing apps, how have KSTDC taxis managed to increase their ridership? Jagadeesha. G., Managing Director, KSTDC, said, “It is the quality provided by us and the people’s trust in KSTDC, as it is a government company. We also take strict action against drivers who charge extra or turn off their meters and ensure that customers get good service. Even recently, we removed 28 drivers as disciplinary action. With the online app, it will become easier for customers to track routes as well as prices.”

The KSTDC currently has a fleet of 880 cars, out of which, 650 are Air-conditioned (AC) cars, 200 non-AC, and 30 (27 operational) pink cabs (women drivers).  

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US