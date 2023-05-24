KSTDC airport taxi services to go online soon

May 24, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a month or two, people travelling to or from the airport via Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) taxis can finally book their rides online, much like any other cab aggregator platform. Until now, customers were required to call and book a KSTDC airport taxi or hail one after talking to the person concerned at the airport.

Although the idea to bring the service online was in the works since 2015, the app will now finally be released.

Speaking about why the process was delayed, Ravindra. P.C., general manager, KSTDC, said, “There were several reasons. Recently, in December, before the elections, we had floated a tender, and only one participant came forward, and hence we did not open the financial bid. Then we floated a re-tender, and three to four participants applied. After this, the first participant got a stay in the High Court. But when we appraised the court about why we floated a re-tender, it gave us the go ahead for the project.”

The financial bid for the re-tender is expected to be finalised in the next 15 to 20 days and the online service is expected to operate at the earliest. The app will provide options to GPS track the trips, know the prices of trips beforehand among other things, said officials at KSTDC.

The easy availability of these taxis has made them a preferred choice of transportation for many who travel to the airport. According to the figures provided by KSTDC, there has been a consistent increase in customers who have taken KSTDC taxis in recent years. In 2020-21, 1,59,049 trips were booked, while the next year (2021-22), 2,75,639 trips were taken. In 2022-23, close to five lakh airport trips were booked by customers.

In the age of many ride-hailing apps, how have KSTDC taxis managed to increase their ridership? Jagadeesha. G., Managing Director, KSTDC, said, “It is the quality provided by us and the people’s trust in KSTDC, as it is a government company. We also take strict action against drivers who charge extra or turn off their meters and ensure that customers get good service. Even recently, we removed 28 drivers as disciplinary action. With the online app, it will become easier for customers to track routes as well as prices.”

The KSTDC currently has a fleet of 880 cars, out of which, 650 are Air-conditioned (AC) cars, 200 non-AC, and 30 (27 operational) pink cabs (women drivers).