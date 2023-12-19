KSRTC’s new logistics business to start from December 23 with 20 trucks 

December 19, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to enter the logistics business by deploying 20 fully-equipped trucks with the aim of enhancing non-ticket revenue starting from December 23.

The KSRTC has received 20 trucks recently and all the trucks will be starting their service under the brand name ‘Namma Cargo’, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told The Hindu.

“Utilising KSRTC’s robust network and assets, which encompass depots throughout Karnataka, the corporation is venturing into the logistics sector. In a pilot project, we are introducing 20 trucks with plans to further expand the fleet soon. We aim to achieve an annual revenue of ₹100 crore through our logistics operations,” Mr. Reddy added.

According to the Minister, the KSRTC purchased the trucks at a price of ₹17 lakh per vehicle. These fully-equipped trucks, each with a six-tonne capacity, are intended to cater to diverse clusters, such as fruits, vegetables, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.

In 2021, the KSRTC launched ‘Namma Cargo’ services, enabling State road transport corporations, excluding the BMTC, to transport parcels in buses as a revenue-generating initiative.

BMTC 100 electric buses to start operation on December 26

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has received 100 non-AC electric buses from Tata Motors, a commercial vehicle manufacturer, which are likely to be operational by December 26.

Mr. Reddy said that these buses will be operational across various depots of the BMTC. “The BMTC received 100 buses out of the 921 non-AC electric buses from Tata Motors recently at the Shanthinagar depot. The electric buses are leased under the FAME-2 scheme,” Mr. Reddy added.

In August 2022, Tata Motors had won an order of 921 electric buses from BMTC. Under the tender by Convergence Energy Services Ltd. (CESL), Tata Motors will supply, operate, and maintain the 12-metre electric buses for a period of 12 years, as per the contract.

In July of this year, BMTC acquired the prototype of the 12-meter Tata non-AC electric bus, characterised by a low-floor design and seating for 25 passengers. The bus was put into service on the 96-A route.