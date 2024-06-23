KSRTC’s Ashwamedha Classic buses achieve revenue success

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) Ashwamedha Classic buses, which were introduced this February, have been successful in generating over ₹10 per kilometre more than what the Karnataka Sarige buses earn per kilometre, according to the corporation.

The new buses, branded Ashwamedha Classic with the tagline ‘Journey Redefined’, are operated by KSRTC on point-to-point routes between Bengaluru and various district headquarters, as well as other towns and cities.

KSRTC officials have stated that the non-stop service, which ensures timely arrivals without intermediate stops, has been appreciated by the public. “KSRTC Sarige buses generate revenue of ₹44 to ₹50 per kilometre, while the new Ashwamedha Classic buses generate revenue of ₹52 to ₹62 per kilometre. This increase has been attributed to more passengers using the point-to-point services of the Ashwamedha Classic buses,” said a KSRTC official.

“Point-to-point buses offer non-stop service, eliminating the need for conductors. At the starting point, drivers issue tickets. In contrast, other services require conductors to issue tickets. Most of the Ashwamedha Classic buses operate without conductors, reducing crew expenses and increasing profitability,” the official added.

The Ashwamedha Classic buses have 50 seats each and are equipped with front and rear LED destination boards, pneumatic doors with sensors, and an emergency button. It has high back seats with quality cushioning, magazine pouches, and water bottle holders.

Passengers are also happy that KSRTC offers such point-to-point services. Ravi Kumar, a regular passenger from Mysuru, said: “I usually take these buses to Bengaluru and reach in two hours. Other Sarige buses take more time and stop at Mandya, Maddur, Ramanagara, and other places. Therefore, these buses are preferable to us.”

Another passenger, Prasana Murthy from Bengaluru, mentioned that the seats in the Ashwamedha Classic buses are not very comfortable for him. “However, the buses are in good condition since they are new. The routes these buses are running on are also a good,” he added.

According to KSRTC officials, Bengaluru-Mysuru, Bengaluru-Hassan, and Mangaluru-Dharmasthala routes are particularly prominent. They also noted that there is demand for Ashwamedha Classic buses on other routes as well.

