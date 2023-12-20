GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KSRTC upgrades printing press, starts sports complex for its employees

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurateds the sports complex on December 20

December 20, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has upgraded its printing press. The corporation started its printing press in 1952 for printing and supplying tickets, passes, and stationery items. At present, it is undertaking the printing of tickets, ETM rolls, stationery items, 176 types of printing materials, annual administration and accounts reports, letterhead, visiting cards, brochures, etc. related to the KSRTC.

“The press is printing ETM ticket rolls worth ₹.75 lakh every year. ETM rolls are printed and supplied to divisions. The current turnover of the printing press is ₹15 crore per year. Various works have been carried out in the present press building and upgraded at a cost of ₹39.83 lakh,” KSRTC Managing Director V. Anbukumar said.

The corporation has also started a sports complex in Shantinagar for its staff. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated the sports complex on Wednesday, December 20.

“Badminton, table tennis, carom, chess, and other sports are arranged in this complex. Presently, the corporation has upgraded this sports complex at a cost of ₹69.07 lakh by undertaking various developmental works,” Mr. Reddy said.

Meanwhile, to improve operational efficiency, provide accident relief, for line checking work, usage during breakdowns, and emergency use in case of accidents, and ensure smooth operation in depots, 15 new vehicles have been inducted into KSRTC. There are 83 depots under KSRTC and already 50 such vehicles are under operation.

