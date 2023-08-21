KSRTC unveils prototypes for ‘point to point’ and ‘express’ bus services

August 21, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has unveiled prototypes for two innovative services: ‘point to point’ and ‘express’. These buses are set to operate between district headquarters and Bengaluru.

The proposed 3420 MM new prototype bus has been restructured by M/s. KMS Coach builders, KSRTC officials said. These buses will have 52 seats and will be equipped with front and rear destination boards. Additionally, the bus will incorporate amenities such as pneumatic doors with sensors and an emergency button, an official release by the KSRTC said.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who unveiled the prototypes on Monday, inspected the vehicles and said, “In order to provide quality and better services to travelling public, these changes have been brought in. Tender process has been completed and buses will come within one month and will be having the same design”.

A senior KSRTC official said that these buses will be used for operation from point to point and as express services. All the forthcoming buses will be having the same design as this prototype bus.