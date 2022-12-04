KSRTC to run AC electric buses on six routes from Bengaluru

December 04, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a first, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate electric buses on inter-city routes. Under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme of the Union government, the corporation is all set to operate 50 such buses AC buses. They will be run on gross cost contract (GCC) basis in which the private operator will operate the buses for 10 years. The KSRTC will pay ₹55 per kilometre as operational cost to the private operator.

All the buses will be operated from Bengaluru to Mysuru, Madikeri, Virajpet, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere and Shivamogga.

“A Hyderabad-based electric bus manufacturer has been selected under the FAME to operate buses. The KSRTC has selected six routes to run the buses. A prototype of the bus is expected to arrive by the end of December, then the induction will happen in a phased manner,” said an official.

Charging stations

To facilitate the operation of the buses, the charging infrastructure will come up at various destinations, such as Majestic and depots of the cities where these buses will be operated. The official said that with a single charge, the bus can run up to 250 km. Assured distance operated is 450 km per day. Routes identified for running the e-buses fall within 250 km and are popular routes of the corporation.

The official added the operational cost of ₹55 per km that will be paid to the operator includes electricity charges as well. As per the understanding reached with the operator, the KSRTC will transfer a subsidy amount of ₹55 lakh per bus to the private operator. The operator has to bear the cost involved in employing driver, maintenance and others for a period of ten years.

In addition to electric buses, the KSRTC is also planning to run BSVI Multi Axle Sleeper buses. The KSRTC has invited suggestions from the general public on brand name with tagline and graphics for new services.

In a phased manner, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has started running e-buses. Under the Smart City project, 90 e-buses are plying on the roads. Another 300 buses under FAME-2 being operated in a phased manner.