KSRTC to provide ‘ICU on wheels’

After introducing ‘oxygen-on-wheels’, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to provide ‘ICU on wheels’ service.

KSRTC MD Shivyogi C. Kalasad said that the bus will be converted into an ambulance-like setup and have five oxygenated beds, ventilators and other medical equipment, emergency medicine facility, generator for electricity, and others. “We have already provided oxygen on wheel services at various places in the state. Moving forward, we are planning for a mobile ICU unit. We will reach an understanding with a hospital to run this mobile unit. On a pilot basis, we have converted the bus into a mobile ICU unit and it will be stationed near a hospital in the city,” said the official.

On Monday, the KSRTC introduced two oxygen-on-wheel services in Anekal and Chikkaballapur.